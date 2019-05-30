Angola: New Diamond Cooperatives Start Activity

Huambo — Seventy-seven diamond exploration cooperatives started operating in various country's mining-rich provinces, after receiving permission by the National Diamond Company "ENDIAMA".

Thirty-four cooperatives are based in the eastern Lunda Norte province, Lunda Sul (17), Malanje (12), Uíge (8), Cuanza Sul (5) and Cuanza Norte with one.

This was confirmed by the Spokesman for the Operation Transparency Outpost, Commissioner António José Bernardo.

Bernardo told the journalists that the ore explorers, amongst nationals and foreigners, will be monitored by the concerned authorities.

He said that the intention is to allow the State to comply with the legal rules, regarding the exercise of the exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

Conditions have been created for the adequate monitoring of the activity in the 77 authorised cooperatives, he said.

According to him, the foreigners in illegal condition in country are not eligible for such procedures.

He added that all companies will be required to provide information to diamond firms "ENDIMA" and "SODIAM" on the products being exploited and the result obtained.

On the other hand, the products will be sold exclusively to the legally authorised institutions.

Angolan authorities have recovered 700.000 diamond stones from the illegal possession during the transparency operation, underway since May 15th.