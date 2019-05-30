Malawi: New MPs to Take Oath of Office, Parties Scramble for House Positions

Newly elected members of parliament take their oath of office from June 17 to 18 in readiness for the election of Speaker of National Assembly and two deputies.

Fiona Kalemba Clerk of Parliament

In a statement, Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba says the swearing in ceremony will take place in the parliament chamber.

"The honourable members will be communicated about the specific day and time they are scheduled to take their oaths and are kindly advised to adhere to the rules and procedures for the swearing in ceremony.

Kalemba says prior to the swearing in, there will be an orientation workshop for the members elect to be held at Bingu International Conference from Monday, June 10 to Friday June 14.

She says the workshop is aimed at providing the newly elected members of parliament with general information on government operations and contemporary issues which are relevant to parliamentary work.

The leading contenders for the position of speaker are the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The DPP got 62 parliamentary seats in the just ended tripartite election whilst the MCP got 55 seats.

The DPP might have the backing of the United Democratic Front (UDF) which has 10 seats whilst the MCP might have the backing of the Peoples Party which has five seats.

It is not known yet which side will the four members of parliament and one Aford legislator side with.

However, the main broker of the whole saga will be the 55 members of parliament as their vote for the speaker and two deputies will decide the final winner.