Malawi: Chakwera Blames MEC for Poll Loss Over Correctional Fluid Tipp-Ex

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has for the first time talked of his presidential poll loss, blaming the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for the flawed election results.

Chakwera: MEC a mess

Speaking to the BBC on Focus on Africa on Wednesday, Chakwera said the poll result management was a mess.

"I blame the electoral systems put by MEC. How could they allow result sheets with tippex? How could they allow presiding officers or constituency returning officers take the result sheet at home?" asked Chakwera.

He therefore said he could not accept the results of the election, saying this was why the party was seeking a judicial review on the matter so that votes in 10 districts could be recounted.

MEC announced that the winner in the presidential race is the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Peter Mutharika who amassed 1, 940, 709 of the votes cast.

Chakwera became second with 1, 817, 740 whilst UTM Saulos Chilima got 1, 028, 187.