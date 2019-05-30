29 May 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Justify Tear Gas Spray At MCP Headquarters

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Malawi police in Lilongwe have justified the spray of tear gas at Malawi Congress Party (MCP) headquarters in Lilongwe on Tuesday, saying the place was a hot spot for political violence.

Tear gas

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera said MCP officials and supporters used the place for violent protests.

"We are warning those instigating the violence and those taking part in the violence that they will be dealt with according to the law," said Kadadzera.

He said the Republican constitution and the laws of Malawi do not allow violent political violence.

There were ugly scenes at the MCP headquarters on Wednesday when the police invaded the party building and smoked out all party supporters and officials who had assembled there.

But organizing secretary of the party Khumbize Kandodo said the officials and supporters were meeting to make a postmortem of the election.

She said the police were wrong to storm a private building without a search warrant.

Malawi

Experts Tip Mutharika to Hire Results Oriented Cabinet

Political experts have tipped the re-elected President Peter Mutharika to hire a result oriented Cabinet, saying… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.