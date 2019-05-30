Malawi: Police Justify Tear Gas Spray At MCP Headquarters

Malawi police in Lilongwe have justified the spray of tear gas at Malawi Congress Party (MCP) headquarters in Lilongwe on Tuesday, saying the place was a hot spot for political violence.

Tear gas

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera said MCP officials and supporters used the place for violent protests.

"We are warning those instigating the violence and those taking part in the violence that they will be dealt with according to the law," said Kadadzera.

He said the Republican constitution and the laws of Malawi do not allow violent political violence.

There were ugly scenes at the MCP headquarters on Wednesday when the police invaded the party building and smoked out all party supporters and officials who had assembled there.

But organizing secretary of the party Khumbize Kandodo said the officials and supporters were meeting to make a postmortem of the election.

She said the police were wrong to storm a private building without a search warrant.