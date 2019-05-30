Tanzania: Zanzibar Seizes 621 Kg of Banned Plastic Bags - Zema

SEVERAL operations have been conducted and led to the confiscation of 621 kilograms of plastics bags, and arrest of 149 people and their prosecution in Zanzibar of late.

That was said recently here by Zanzibar Environment Management Authority (ZEMA), Director General, Mr Sheha Mjaja, while in a meeting with the Office of the Second Vice-President (Environment), that was organized to evaluate the implementation of the latter's work plan in the past six months .

He commended the Union government for banning the plastic bag's importation saying that it would help in making Zanzibar safe from the influx of the bags to the Mainland Tanzania, where its ban becomes effective 1st June, this year.

On his side, Zanzibar Chief Secretary (CS), Dr Abdulhamid Yahya Mzee said that commitment and collaboration as well as honesty and law enforcement are now required to control the importation, production and use in the Mainland.

He said focus should be directed at Airports, where travelers enjoy 'duty free shop and traders may capitalize on the opportunity to bring them into the country, adding that: "Let us collaborate in restricting the unwanted bags."

Dr Mzee further said that despite the Island outlawing the importation and use of the bags about a decade ago, some traders still import them through illegal and legal entry points clandestinely.

However, Mainland Tanzania has been the latest to impose the plastic bags' ban in the East African region. "There should be enough awareness for members of the general public and travelers so that they avoid bringing in and use the banned plastic.

Awareness campaign should be carried widely," the CS added.

He said that normally when he travels, he carries his own bag (friendly to the environment) to carry light items he would buy, while in a plane or in duty free shops in various Airports.