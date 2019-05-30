29 May 2019

Malawi: Former Councilors Yet to Get Gratuity, Demand K0.5m Each

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Former councilors for Salima are pressing the government to give them a K500 000 each gratuity, saying the line ministry is dodgy on the matter.

Janet Chipini, one of the former councilors said Salima district council and Local government ministry are tossing the issue to each other.

"Our colleagues in some districts have already received their gratuity. We wonder why we, in Salima cannot access the money we worked for," she said.

Watson Mavingo of the Salima district council said the council is working with the ministry of Local Government to pay the councilors all their gratuity money.

He asked the former councilor to remain calm, peaceful and patient saying they will get their money soon.

It took former councilors of Lilongwe to protest before the government paid out the money.

