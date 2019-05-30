Malawi: Experts Tip Mutharika to Hire Results Oriented Cabinet

Political experts have tipped the re-elected President Peter Mutharika to hire a result oriented Cabinet, saying ministers in the past five years had some flaws.

Former Foreign Affairs minister Fabiano: Lost his seat

George Phiri, a political scientist at Livingstonia University said Mutharika did not perform to the expectations of most Malawians mainly due to his Cabinet.

"I would advise him to hire technocrats for some of the cabinet portfolios," said Phiri.

Ernest Thindwa, a political scientist at Chancellor College said the choice of his Cabinet should go beyond political class.

"My advice is that he should have a 20-member cabinet which can perform," said Thindwa.

Women activist Emma Kaliya said this was the chance for the President to show that he is gender sensitive by hiring half of the cabinet women.

"We need to support women. This can only be done of he hires 50 per cent of the cabinet women," said Kaliya.

Mutharika's 20-member cabinet from 2014 to 2019 had mixed bag reactions with some scoring high on performance sheet whilst others doing badly.

Some of the former cabinet ministers lost parliamentary elections in May 21 elections.

The casualties include former ministers Jean Kalilani, Henry Mussa, Emmanuel Fabiano, Aggrey Massi and Samuel Tembenu.

Former health minister and United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi also lost to independent candidate Alhaji Anjilu Kalitendere in Machinga North East Constituency.