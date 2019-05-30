29 May 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: 4 FA Malawi Members to Attend Paris FIFA Council Meeting

By Phillip Pasula

Four members of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) leave the country this Thursday for Paris, France to attend the 2019 FIFA council meeting.

Walter Nyamilandu to lead FA Malawi delegation to Fifa indaba

FAM oresident Walter Nyamilandu Manda will be accompanied by the association's first vice president James Mwenda, second vice presoident Othaniel Hara,and National Women's Football Committee Chairperson Suzgo Ngwira, who is an executive member at FAM.

Speaking to Nyasa Times in Mzuzu, Hara, said the meeting is very important because decisions in football matters are made at the FIFA congress and it is good that Malawi attends such a high level meetings.

"The congress is a supreme body of FIFA. FIFA cannot move on and run football matters without these congress meetings. Again Malawi cannot successfully run football without paramount decisions made at that level," explained Hara.

Despite the FIFA Congress, Suzgo Ngwira will first attend a women's football workshop before joining the FIFA congress.

