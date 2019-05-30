Kenya: Pesticide Found in Giakaibei Primary School Water Tank

Panic gripped Giakaibei Primary School in Nyeri County on Monday after an empty pesticide bottle, was found in a water tank.

A pupil, who had gone to wash his hands, noticed a foul smell from the water and notified the school administration.

However, Ms Florence Mbau, the institution's head teacher said she had been instructed by the police and education officials not to talk to the media about the incident.

Despite being a serious security concern, it emerged that the junior officers who had visited the school did not brief their seniors about the incident.

PESTICIDE

However, Mathira East Sub County Police Commander James Baraza, who learnt of the incident from the media said:

"I can now confirm that the incident actually happened at around 10am on Monday," he said.

Mr Baraza said detectives who visited the school, found an empty pesticide bottle, which was later handed over to public health officials, in the tank that serves over 360 pupils.

SAMPLES

The officers also took samples of the contaminated water for analysis after emptying the tank. Mr Baraza said no suspect had been arrested.

In May last year, a similar incident was reported at Mwara Primary School in Murang'a County. The school cook noticed that the water was milky and reported the issue to the school administration.