Nigeria: Sanusi Shuns Ganduje's Inauguration As Kano Declares Free Education for PWDs

The crisis between Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Emir Mohammadu Sanusi II further worsened yesterday as Sanusi shunned his (Ganduje's) inauguration.

Ganduje has recently created new four emirates with first class emirs, a development many saw as an affront on Sanusi and an attempt to whitle down his powers in Kano.

As at 10am, the Sani Abacha Stadium, venue of Ganduje's swearing-in for the second term was full to capacity.

Those in attendance are, newly appointed Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Emir of Rano, Alhaji Abubakar Tafida Ila, among top government functionaries and captains of industries.

Besides Sanusi, newly appointed, emirs of Karaye and Gaya, as well as other traditional chiefs, districts heads and kingmakers were also absent at the ceremony.

However, Ganduje approved subsidiary tuition fee for the state indigenes in all state owned tertiary institutions just as he restated free and compulsory basic and post-basic education in the state.

He also declared mandatory free education at public tertiary institutions for persons with disabilities (PWDs) from basic to tertiary level.

Delivery his next level agenda shortly after oath of allegiance, Ganduje approved of N2.4b for the construction of ultra modern cancer treatment centre in Kano.

"When fully established, the centre will ease the sufferings and challenge of treating cancer patients in Northern Nigeria, while $500m loan has been secured from Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to reinvigorate agriculture, especially irrigation projects and livestock," Ganduje said.

Besides, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has pledged to run a government that would be a clear departure from the past, insisting: "Our government will evolve a complete paradigm shift and evolvement of a state that works for all.

"We have lacked dependable and sustainable development plans, credible policies and policy discipline, accountability and transparency, a good sense of social justice and ability to expand social and political spaces that promote tolerance, equality and innovation before now," he said.

He explained that his administration would make a difference in the areas listed above, adding that the new government would review how public resources have been deployed in the past but only to the extent that such inquiry would turn the page for the state in its quest for socioeconomic development.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has extended his hand of fellowship to various groups and individuals in the state in a bid to run a purposeful leadership and good governance.

Speaking yesterday after his swearing-in for a second term in office at Shehu Kangiwa Square, Tambuwal observed that the interest of the state was paramount to any other interests.

He commended the people for the renewed mandate and solicited their support in the effort to move the state forward irrespective of political affiliations.