Kenya: Four Accused of Killing Surveyor in Murang'a Freed on Bond

Four suspects charged with the murder of a surveyor who was working at the standard gauge railway have been released on a Sh1 million bond each and with surety by a Murang'a court.

Anthony Kimani Waweru, Jane Wanjiru Manyeki, Catherine Wangechi Karanja and James Mwangi Mungai are accused of murdering Paul Nyoro Mugo on December 23 at Club Sansiro in Kandara Sub-County at night.

Mr Mugo had visited his girlfriend who then escorted him to the bar where he met his death.

The accused had allegedly lied to the detectives that Mugo complained of health problems, prompting them to take him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

AUTOPSY

But a post-mortem report indicated that the surveyor died of strangulation.

According to the police, Mr Mugo could have been drugged in the bar, developed the health complications, and was strangled on his way to the hospital.

High Court Judge Kanyi Kimondo directed the suspects to be attending the trial proceedings at all times failure to which the bonds will be cancelled.

He also directed that the suspects should not have any direct or indirect contact with seven witnesses who are expected to testify against them.

"After considering all the parties to the suit, I find no compelling reasons to deny the accused right to bail and, although the family of the deceased expressed their apprehension [over] the release of the suspects, the court notes that they are bitter for the loss of their loved one. Each of the accused will be released on bond of Sh1 million and a surety of the same amount," the judge directed.

HUSBAND'S MURDER

In the same court, a woman was charged with killing her husband on April 20, 2019 in Makongo village of Ngatho Location in Gatanga Sub-County.

Ms Edith Nyaguthii Mburu denied killing John Munene Maina and the judge ruled that the court will decide on the application for bail on June 17.

The accused allegedly killed her husband a prolonged domestic quarrel, burnt him using their mattress and attempted to bury him outside their home after.

She was later arrested alongside her three children who were accused of aiding their mother to kill their father.

CHILD'S MURDER

Still at the same court, Paul Njoroge Njuguna denied killing his five-year-old step-son on April 8.

The accused allegedly killed the boy over a birth certificate row.

The accused, who lived in Thika town with his wife before breaking up, upon knowing that the child was in his estranged wife's rural home visited the sleepy village at 8pm armed with a machete and hid behind their house as he planned the attack.

The detectives said the suspect waited until the aunt to his child was about to close the door to go sleep and stormed in and wrestled with her as he tried to access the house where the child was.

The judge will give his ruling on bail application on July 8.

At the same courthouse, a man was sentenced to a 20-year jail term after he was found him guilty of killing another man in 2012.

Patrick Macharia Mwangi was found guilty of killing Elijah Kiarii Mwangi on May 22, 2012.

However, the judge directed that the sentence starts from the date the case started.