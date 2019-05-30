South Africa: Eskom - Too Big to Fail, or Too Big to Save?

analysis

Eskom has no choice but to cut its costs or the debt will keep mounting. The most obvious target is the hyper-inflated wage bill from years of patronage during the Zuma years. The utility has a jaw-dropping 600-strong layer of managers, but whatever it is that they are overseeing, they are not doing a great job.

Eskom is, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, "just too important to fail". He told a conference organised by Goldman Sachs after his recent election victory:

"It holds the fortunes, at an economic level and the social life of our country, in its hands."

He is not wrong. Eskom holds the key to South Africa's future firmly in its coal-dusted hands. It must provide enough reasonably priced electricity to power up the economy which must grow at 5% or more if there is to be any hope of containing debt and absorbing the swelling ranks of the unemployed.

And it's not only South Africa that depends on Eskom's success. Eskom exports energy to seven countries in southern Africa -- Zimbabwe, Lesotho, eSwatini, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia, according to Africa Check. As with all things Eskom, it's complicated, as energy is also imported from Mozambique's...