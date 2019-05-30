Somalia: Judge Throws Out Charges Against Detained Journalist Over Social Media Posts

The Benadir Regional Court dismiss today criminal charges against journalist Ali Adan Mumin of Goobjoog Media Group and ordered journalist to be released tomorrow after the ongoing national examination ends.

The journalist who was arrested on Tuesday morning was alleged causing confusion around the national examinations, defamation and insulting state officials & public incitement.

After the ruling judge listened complaints and charges filled by the prosecutor who accused of the journalist for committing serious crimes in the Somali Penal Code including 215,219,220,267 and 268 and demanded legal explanations based on his allegations from prosecutor, the judge ordered the case to be dropped and journalist to be freed no later than tomorrow since there are no sufficient evidences brought before the court.

"NUSOJ concerns that the journalist Ali Aden Mumin remains in custody for another day but we fully respect the judge's decision on the case " Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu Secretray General of National Union of Somali Journalists said. "We attended to listen the case ruling in the court with defending lawyers of the journalist hired by NUSOJ" Moalimuu added.

In a writen statement by Goobjoog Media Group said the arrest of journalist, Ali Aden Mumin, is another step towards restricting the freedom of media and freedom of expression.

Media have a big role in contributing to the economic and political development of citizens in any country in the world. It creates a broad range of information and communication to stimulate citizens on the various developmental issues in their country. Media is an important factor in promoting democracy and the rule of law only if it will be given the opportunity of freedom of expression and to deliver messages to the people without being oppressed or intimidated by the authorities of the respective countries or any entities that have the authority to prevent information from the people.

Media plays a crucial role in shaping a healthy democracy. It is the backbone of a democracy. Media makes us aware of various social, political and economic activities happening around the world. It is like a mirror, which shows us or strives to show us the bare truth and harsh realities of life.