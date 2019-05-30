Tanzania: 'Tanzania Still Staunch Supporter of UN Peacekeeping Missions'

TANZANIA is fully committed to ensuring peacekeepers are well prepared, trained and equipped to implement and guarantee security and safety of peacekeepers and protection of civilians.

Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, said this in Dar es Salaam yesterday at the 71st anniversary of UN Peacekeepers Day at Mnazi Mmoja grounds.

He said the government was still committed to continuing contribution to UN peacekeeping missions worldwide as they always resulted in positive outcomes.

"We are gratefully that Tanzania is one among the countries that navigates a difficult path from conflict to peace. Sending troops to different countries is our noble duty for through this we participate in the promotion of world peace," Dr Mwinyi said.

He added: "Today the government of Tanzania joins other countries in the world to honour more than one million men and women, who have served as UN peacekeepers since our first mission in 1948.

We recall to our minds more than 3,800 fallen peacekeepers, while serving under the UN, including 119 military, police and civilian lethal casualties, who paid the ultimate price, while serving in UN peacekeeping operations in 2018.

He said the government of Tanzania also joined hands with the UN to express its deepest gratitude to 100,000 civilian, police and military peacekeepers deployed in all peacekeeping missions across the world today.

"The government deeply values and cherishes UN great efforts and the work done for the betterment of others."

For his part, UN Resident Coordinator, Mr Alvaro Rodriguez said the UN appreciated the contribution of the Tanzanian military and police personnel to UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lebanon, Sudan, Darfur Region and South Sudan.

"Protecting civilians is an active duty of all peacekeepers, including military, police and civilians themselves. UN peacekeeping operations are an investment in global peace and security.

Peacekeepers make a difference every day in the lives of millions of the most vulnerable," he remarked.