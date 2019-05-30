Somalia: President Leaves for Saudi Arabia

A high-level delegation headed by Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo flew to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, May 29.

The president's trip came after Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz has invited him to an emergency meeting in Mecca, which is slated for May 30.

Somalia's foreign affairs minister and other government officials are already in Saudi Arabia, to pave the way for the president welcome, according to the sources.

Saudi Arabia called for an emergency meeting to discuss current escalating tension in the Gulf and recent drone attacks in its soil by the Yemen-based Iran-backed Houthi rebels.