Eritrea: Nationals in U.S. Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the US cities of Seattle, Los Angeles, Colombo, Dallas, Chicago and other cities celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary with enthusiasm and patriotic zeal.

The three day celebration held in Washington D.C in which a number of nationals took part was featured with seminars and artistic and cultural programs portraying their attachment with their homeland.

Expressing expectation that the Eritrean people will repeat the heroic feat demonstrated in the armed struggle for independence and in safeguarding the national sovereignty, Mr. Berhame Gebrehiwet, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean

Embassy, congratulated the people and Government of Eritrea as well as its Armed Forces.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals in the Australian cities of Sydney, Perth and Adelaide celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress".