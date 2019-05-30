Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

Asmara — Nationals residing inside the country and abroad have contributed 5,300 Euros and 20 thousand Nakfa in augmenting the martyrs trust fund.

According to the report from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Eritrean community members in the German city of Darmstadt contributed 3 thousand Euros in support of families of martyrs while nationals residing inTubingen contributed 2,300 Euros on top of supporting 26 families of martyrs.

As part of the support they were extending in connection with the 20 June, Martyrs Day the families of the late Gebrehiwet Haile have contributed 20 thousand Nakfa in support of the martyrs' trust fund.