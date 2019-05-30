28 May 2019

Gambia: Gam League - Title Race Proving a Thriller

By Sulayman Bah

The race is a three-horse one with Brikama United temporarily topping turn of events. The Sateba outfit, under the tutelage of Modou Lamin Nyassi, have gone beyond redemption to title favourites.

Their double over Real de Banjul on Sunday following a win in the first-leg, tells of a side ardent on breaking an eight-year trophy hoodoo.

Sunday's narrow win accords the West Coast Region-based juggernauts forty points in twenty-four games with a stretch of ten wins and draws.

Real occupy the second spot with a solitary point separating them and the military men who have played a game less.

On the table basement is PSV Wellingara, Samger and Tallinding United with last season title winners Gamtel also precariously close to the drop.

