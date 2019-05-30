Nigerians Stranded in UK As High Commission Closes for Holiday

Several Nigerians were yesterday disappointed when they arrived at the Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) only to discover that the mission had closed to observe the presidential inauguration holiday declared by the federal government in Nigeria.

The disappointed Nigerians were livid with angst and disdain.

They claimed that they were given appointment for May 29 but were left stranded as the Mission went on holiday to mark the presidential inauguration leaving just a circular pasted on a notice board dated May 28, 2019.

The note reads: " I am directed to inform that the Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Wednesday 29th May, 2019, as work free day to mark the 2019 Presidential Inauguration.

"In this connection, the Mission will be closed on that day. Normal work will however resume Thursday, 30th May, 2019."

Head of Chancery for High Commissioner, Mrs. Helen U. Nzeako signed the notice.

One of the Nigerian victims said: "Many Nigerians are weeping right now in the High Commission as they were given appointment today only to see the circular that the Mission is on holiday for Democracy Day."

"Those crying have wasted huge transport fares aside from other inconveniences."

It is disheartening that the mission could not send personified notice to those with appointment and allow them to waste their time and resources to get to the mission office uninformed of the development.