Sudan: Wali (Governor) of Kassala Affirms Armed Forces Bias to Citizens

Kassala — The Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Hamad, has affirmed the ability of the Sudanese armed forces to deal with the data of the phase and overcome it based on its long history.

He pointed out that the country is in a stage that requires cooperation of all to surpass it.

This came in his address to officers and men of the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces at a Ramadan banquet at the 41st Infantry Brigade.

He praised the outstanding roles of the Rapid Support Forces in various locations, stressing the bias of the Armed Forces to the citizens in all its issues.

He pointed to the continuous negotiations and communications with the youths of Freedom and Change for reaching an optimal way to lead the country in the future.

Hamed said that the Rapid Support Forces are a safety valve besides the Armed Forces, pointing out that the arrival of the Rapid Support Forces to Kassala State represents a strong and significant support and raising to the morale for maintaining stability and security.