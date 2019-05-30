29 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Several of Employees At Banks Continue Strike

Photo: Radio Dabanga
'Hundreds of thousands' on the streets of Sudan capital (file photo).

Numbers of employees, at Cantal Bank of Sudan and other commercial banks continued strike in response to the a two- day strike call ( Tuesday and Wednesday) announced by Forces of Freedom and change.

The bankers have assured their strike comes supporting to the implementation of December 19 Revolution demands for for handing over power to the civilians.

An employee from CBOS named Mohamed Ismat Yahya told SUNA, during a protest stand organized before the Central bank headquarters that some employees in the back were exposed to assaults Tuesday.

He said, we trusted Sudan Armed Forces and other regular forces but, we requested the Transitional Military Council, to hand over power to civilians.

Sudan

