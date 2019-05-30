Sudan: Armed Forces Issues Statement On Shooting At Nile Street

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Khartoum — The Armed Forces Wednesday issued a press circular about the shooting incident on Nile Street, in which it confirmed that it was the result of a fight between members of the Armed Forces and citizens, when a member of the Defense Services Brigade, who was in a state of drunkenness, opened fire and caused death of the female citizen Mayada John.

The press circular revealed that another citizen was shot on his leg, in addition to the injury of soldier who was hit by a stick on the leg.

The circular pointed out that the situation was contained, culprit was arrested the injured citizen was hospitalize, while the body of the deceased female citizen was taken to the morgue.

The Armed Forces stressed that the incident was an induvial and isolated one, adding that all the legal and other measures to preserve security to protect citizens will be taken.