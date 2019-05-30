Sudan: Wali (Governor) of Kassala State Affirms Firmness of Sudanese - Eritrean Relations

Kassala — The Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Hamad, has affirmed the eternal and firm relations between Sudan and Eritrea, affirming the keenness of the two countries' keenness to establish continuous and firm brotherly relations that serve the interests of both peoples.

Addressing a celebration of the Eritrean community in Kassala State of their country's 28th anniversary, the Wali (governor) said that Kassala is much close to Eritrea socially and economically and that most of Sudan's crossings with Eritrea exist in Kassala State.

He said that the participation in the celebration is a step to renew the resolve that the relationship between the two countries shall be stronger than in the past and that what has happened was a summer cloud that has passed, indicating that the two countries now stand on the threshold of establishing firm and distinguished relationship between them.

Maj. Gen. Hamad said "we are looking forward to opening the joint border and doing business as it was," stating that the two countries will work to achieve the common interests of the two peoples and the region.

He noted that the revitalization of trade between the two countries supports the keenness of citizens in the border areas to maintain security and stability at the border area.

For his part, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Eritrean Embassy in Khartoum, Ibrahim Idris, said "We celebrate our independence that was achieved through a long struggle and great sacrifices during the past years, referring to achievements that have been reached in infrastructures and social and economic services in pure Eritrean effort, despite external pressures and challenges.

He referred to the achievements of Eritrean in the past year in the political and diplomatic field led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regionally and internationally, the most important of which was the signing of a peace and friendship agreement with Ethiopia and the lifting of economic sanctions by the UN Security Council.

Idris has asserted the deeply rooted and historic ties and special relations between the Sudanese and Eritrean peoples in all fields.

He affirmed the Eritrean people's stand alongside the Sudanese people's choice, praising all the steps taken by the Transitional Military Council and calling on all parties to strengthen further the relations between the two countries and activate the role of the people's diplomacy to promote the relations between the two countries officially and publicly.