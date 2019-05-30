South Africa: Makhura Goes for a Younger Mix As Gauteng Opposition Cries Foul On Some Appointments

analysis

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced his cabinet -- a day late. Makhura was initially set to make the announcement on Tuesday 28 May 2019, but postponed it so he could consult further with 'relevant parties'.

Shortly after he was re-elected, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said his cabinet would combine experience, energy and youth. At the top of this "youthful" cabinet is Panyaza Lesufi, who has been appointed as the new MEC of Finance and e-Government.

Lesufi, who had been lauded for his work as MEC of Education, replaces Barbara Creecy, who, according to Adriana Rendall, the Democratic Alliance's (DA) shadow MEC of Finance did a "good job". At the core of this department is the Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency.

Rendall told Daily Maverick that the financial sustainability of local municipalities should be prioritised.

"We've seen municipalities failing. I would appreciate it if he (Lesufi) looked at those seriously, and how he can assist," Rendall said.

The 2016/17 Auditor-General report revealed that 45% of municipalities in the province were in a vulnerable financial position. A year after this report, Emfuleni Municipality was placed under administration.

The e-Government component primarily focuses on ICT and innovation in the province. According to the...