South Africa: Informal Traders in PE Want Municipality to Build Stalls and Toilets

Informal fruit and vegetable traders along Ranger Street in Markman Industrial, Port Elizabeth, have been pleading for the municipality to improve their working area by building them stalls and toilets.

The group of about 30 traders currently sell their produce from crates and boxes, mostly on the back of bakkies, along the roadside. The traders say that large quantities of their stock often gets spoilt or damaged because they are unable to safely store the goods.

The trading site has become a hub for the public and spaza shop owners to buy fresh produce at discounted prices. But traders say they have lost hope in getting help from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Winston Kayser has been trading at the same spot for nearly 28 years. He said many traders were forced to leave the business after losing their stock after bad weather. He said they are willing to erect the stalls, but they need the municipality's permission.

"If the municipality fails to intervene, we will end up bankrupt and have to abandon this business. Fruits and vegetables quickly wilt and perish if not stored in cool places," he said. Kayser said the group have approached the municipality on several occasions, asking for facilities.

Another trader who only identified himself as Lydon, said most traders spent a lot of money travelling to get their produce to sell. He said some travelled as far as the Western Cape to buy fresh apples, grapes and pears. Lydon said that because the area was not cordoned off or fenced, criminals often took advantage of them and their clients. "We have given up hope of ever having shelters erected here," he said.

Several calls and emails to municipal spokesperson, Mthubanzi Mniki, went unanswered by the time of publication.