Gambia: Man Arrested After Referring to Court-Martial Panel As Bias

A Man was on Monday 27th May 2019 arrested after referring to the court-martial panel as bias upon convicting seven soldiers to 9 years imprisonment.

After sentencing these soldiers, the man said: 'Allahu akbar, Allahu akbar, you people have judged these people but Allah will judge you people too. You should fear Allah because Allah will judge you too.'

At this juncture, the President of the court-martial, Colonel Salifu Bojang ordered for his arrest.

"Arrest him. Arrest him," Colonel Bojang ordered his men to arrest the young man.

He was arrested by the military police.

The utterance of the man came immediately after the summary of the sentencing by the President of the court-martial.

These soldiers were convicted of treason, incitement to mutiny, failure to report mutiny, conspiracy to commit mutiny and endeavoring to persuade members of the Gambia Armed Forces to take part in a mutiny.

The soldiers were as well dismissed from services of the Gambia Armed Forces. Foroyaa contacted the military spokesperson, Major Lamin K. Sanyang as to the whereabouts of this young man. Sanyang said he called the relevant authority who is in dispose but promised to give feedback today.