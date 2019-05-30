Gambia: Omar Colley Picked in Serie A's Best Team of the Week

Gambia's deputy captain Omar Colley has made the cut for the Serie A team of the week.

Securing a five-pointer in the rating done by fans and pundits, the centre-back was a standout in Sampdoria's recent subduing of a Juventus outfit without Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was a perfect display to cap off a debut season for the Gambia international.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has come to be linked with a number of clubs including Genoa despite spending just ten months in Sampdoria.

The Lamin-born joined the Italian outfit for 7.8 million euros from Belgium's Genk, going on to establish himself a regular.

He has raked up twenty starts in the same number of cameos and has a deal to honour until 2022.

This though has not stopped clubs making enquiries over securing his signature but his agent is adamant no move is taking place, insisting the centre-back and Gambia's deputy captain is staying put come next season.

'Omar Colley will remain at Sampdoria next year,' he said, attempting to pour cold water over reports linking him with a move away from Sampdoria.