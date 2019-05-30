Ghana: 80 Liquid Waste Drivers, Operators Arrested At Adjiriganno

About 80 liquid waste tanker drivers and operators were yesterday arrested at Adjiriganno, in Accra by the police for dumping human excreta at unauthorised places.

The operators early morning yesterday blocked some roads and poured the human excreta on the roads to protest the closure of the dumping site at the animal husbandry area, at Adjiriganno, by the Tema West Municipal Assembly, last week which was posing health problems to residents in the area.

The protest by the operators brought huge traffic to that stretch of the road.

The operation was led by the Operational Commander of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwasi Ofori with 30 personnel drawn from other units, including Special Weapon and Tactics, Counter Terrorism and Anti landguard, rounded up the drivers for the offensive conduct.

ACP Ofori in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on the arrest in Accra yesterday said the police had information about the protest and proceeded to the scene and arrested the suspects.

He said the suspects are in the custody assisting in investigations.

The Operations Commander said, the Assembly last week closed the dumping site at the Animal Husbandry area at Adjiriganno and directed them to send the excreta to treatment dump sites at Botanical at Legon, James Town and Adjen Kotoku in Accra.

He warned the operators to abide by the laws, adding that the police would enforce the law to the letter.

"The police would deal with anybody who would foment trouble in the area," he added.

ACP Ofori urged the drivers and operators to go to the treatment sites directed by the assembly.

He said the action of the suspects was against the Public Order Act and stressed that they would be dealt with accordingly.