Ghana: Tanga Primary School Wins Zone 1 Milo U-13 Champions League Competition

This year's Milo U-13 Champions League took off with the Zone One event held over the weekend at the Lawra Senior High School Park in the Upper West region.

Tanga Primary School put up an outstanding performance to beat defending champions Kaladan Primary School 2-1 on penalties to be crowned the new champions of the zone.

The champions went home with a cash prize, footballs and other attractive souvenirs from sponsors.

They would be joined by the runners-up, Kaladan and other three schools Karni Primary School, Iddrisyya Primary School and WaleWale Primary School for the national finals slated for July.

All qualified teams received jerseys, footballs and souvenirs from Milo with all participating schools also going home with Milo products.

Other awards for the competition include the Most Valuable Player's award which went to Tanga captain, Abigida Obed while Shahadu Mudasil of Kaladan took away the Golden Gloves award with three clean sheets.

The Golden Boot was won by Ali Shaibu of Karni after finishing the competition with seven goals while the Fair Play prize went to St. Francis Primary School.

The 16 participating schools were from the Northern, Upper West, Upper East, Northern East and Savannah regions.

The championship continues with Zone Two at the Sunyani Senior High School where schools from Bono, Ahafo, Ashanti and Bono East regions would compete for four slots at the national finals.