Ghana: Ashanti Warriors Excel in MTN Skate Soccer

The Chief Executive of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), Mr. Albert Frimpong says talks were ongoing with MTN Ghana to make skate soccer a nationwide sport.

He said this when he addressed participants at the maiden MTN Skate Soccer Challenge in Kumasi won by Ashanti Warriors.

He said the sport has gained grounds in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, adding that the success of the maiden MTN suggests it will be embraced in all the regions.

"The idea of introducing the sport to the world was to discourage begging for alms by the physically challenged and to make them more relevant to the society and economically reliant. I also express my profound gratitude to Binatone for supporting us until MTN took over", Mr. Frimpong quipped.

The Ashanti Warriors emerged victorious with a pulsating 3-2 win over rivals, Accra Giants in the final match.

On their way to the finals, Ashanti Warriors spanked Western Tigers 5-1 whilst Accra Giants accounted for Zongo Lions 2-0 to set the stage for the grand finale.

By the arrangements, Ashanti Warriors will standby and await the winner in the next round of the competition scheduled for Accra on June 27-29, respectively.

Mr. Simon Amoh, Senior, General Trade of MTN said "MTN always seeks to promote a positive relationship between the brand and the customer and appreciated the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these unique and creative people", Mr. Amoh declared.

According to him, heading the sponsorship of skate soccer is one of the exciting ways to help the physically challenged while he lives. He said MTN is inspired by the tenacity and strength of the players and, pray and hope for the growth of the sport to attract more teams so that it will keep the physically challenged meaningfully engaged.