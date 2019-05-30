Ghana: Three Arrested for Contracting Marriage for Girl, 15

Three persons, including a man and his wife, have been arrested by the police for allegedly contracting marriage between their 15-year-old daughter and a Malian.

The suspects are Mohammed Ibrahim, 48, trader, and biological father of the victim, Amama Yakubu, 45, the girl's mother, and Mallam Yakubu Issah, an Arabic teacher.

They reportedly performed the marriage ceremony at Ablekuma, in Accra, in January, this year, and took the girl to her husband, a Malian, identified as Ashaekin, at Takoradi, in the Western Region.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, said Ashaekin was on the run, and being sought for by the police.

She said on January 1, this year, at about 8am, the three and other relatives performed marriage rites for the girl at Ablekuma.

DSP Tenge said on January 2, Mallam Issah took the victim to Takoradi to her husband, and lived there for two months.

She said the victim bolted to Accra to her parents' house at Ablekuma, but the parents persuaded the girl to return to her husband, but she refused.

The Police PRO said on April 14, this year, the girl's father forcibly took the victim to Takoradi lorry station in Accra, and asked Mallam Issah to take the girl back to Takoradi.

DSP Tenge said on their way to Takoradi, the victim cried, which attracted some passengers, who took the girl and Mallam Issah to a police station at Cape Coast.

DSP Tenge said the girl told the police that her parents forcibly arranged marriage between her and a Malian, and Mallam Issah Ibrahim and his wife were apprehended.

She said the case was forwarded to the police in Accra for further investigations, and the court granted GH¢10,000 bail each with two sureties each.