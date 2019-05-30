Ghana: MMDCEs, Assembly Members Lauded for Peaceful Electioneering Processes for PMs

The President of the National Association of Local Government Authorities (NALAG), Felix Nii Annang-La, has lauded all assembly members and metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) for their show of character that ensured a peaceful electioneering process for newly created regions.

He also attributed the peaceful and non-acrimonious turnout to confidence that the president has injected into local governance, democracy and rule of law since this year's polls across the country to elect presiding members for assemblies were generally smooth without rancour, acrimony and bickering that traditionally characterised such elections.

Nii Annang-La, who is also the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema, observed that with few assemblies having their elections pending, the commendations were in order, saying, "We have cause to be proud, democracy, good governance and rule of law at local level was maturing with this year's election absolutely peaceful, devoid of rancour, acrimony and bickering.

"The president gave us impetus when he reiterated campaign promise to make local governance more competitive with institution of election of MMDCEs which I believe has inspired maturity in all of us, I challenge all elected PMs nationwide to position themselves as agents to channel development to the citizenry," Nii Annang-La said.

He admonished them to use their new role to help spur the president's agenda to transform the country due to his transformational leadership, the country was picking up to run again and all assembly members must position themselves to be part of growth, development and progress.

"I charge all NALAG members in assemblies, where elections are complete, to close our ranks, elections are over, we can deliver on our mandate as local government authorities to the benefit of our people, however, I urge the remaining assemblies yet to elect PMs to emulate peaceful processes," Nii Annang-La said.