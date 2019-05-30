Ghana: Our Flagship Interventions Are Improving Livelihoods - NPP

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured the citizenry that the government will not renege on its development agenda and also strive to improve their livelihoods, unlike other parties that have ruled the country before.

"The NPP government's social interventions which include free senior high school (FSHS), One District One Factory, One Village One Dam, Planting for Food and Jobs, Nation Builders Corps among others are touching the lives of Ghanaians positively, since the inception of the Fourth Republic, no government has developed the country like how the NPP is doing.

"If you look at the country's development since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, you engage in proper analysis, you will realise about 80 per cent of development was done by NPP," Mr Boadu touted.

He touted the NPP's achievements when he addressed delegates of the party at Nalerigu in the North East Region and maintained that "the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will only win 2020 general election if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) decides not to contest due to tremendous development projects undertaken by the government, coupled with a large number of supporters, well wishers and party faithful, a clear indication the NDC will never return to power.

"Look at the work former President Agyekum Kufuor did during his eight years as president, had NPP continued in 2009, the nation would have been more developed than we are witnessing today, we started talking about free SHS in 2008, if Nana Akufo-Addo had won the election, more children would have been in school.

"It is NPP that discovered crude oil in large quantities but exited power in 2008, when NDC took over from 2009 to 2016, they could not do anything with natural resource to propel development but the current government is determined, dedicated and committed for the country to become a leading producer of crude oil in Africa and plans are in place to produce about 500,000 barrels of crude oil daily," Mr Boadu insisted.

He urged the citizenry to rally behind the government to implement more development projects, and urged members of the party in the North East Region to support and assist the newly elected regional executives and work together in unison to win all six constituencies in the next general election.