Ghana: ﻿Don't Depend On Government Alone for Jobs ﻿-- - CEO, Jn-Consult

A youth conference aimed at educating and mentoring young entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs has been held in Accra.

The programme dubbed "Impact 2019" attracted participants from the various tertiary institutions across the country.

The project which is being organised by Iadjoa Initiative took participants through time management, discipline, integrity, personal branding, networking and how to finance new venture among others.

Addressing participants on the basics of entrepreneurship and business planning, Mr Jonas Nii Nartey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JN-Consult, said business planning was a very important strategic tool for young entrepreneurs, as it helps young entrepreneurs focus on the specific steps necessary to make their business ideas succeed.

He noted that strategic planning of start up business helped young entrepreneurs achieve both their short-term and long-term objectives.

Mr Nartey advised the participants not to solely depend on the government to create jobs but rather challenge themselves to create their own.

"Try to be far away from working for the government, you need to work for yourself, if you want a sustainable level of comfort you need to establish yourselves," he stressed.

Priscilla Adjoa Koranteng, Executive Director of Iadjoa Initiative, on her part said the programme was to train the youth on how to own their future.

She said as part of her outfit mandate to empower the youth, they as well provide support to the vulnerable in society.

The Executive Director advised the youth to set their goals straight and ensure to manage their time profitably.