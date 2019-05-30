Ghana: Knutsford, Keystone Academy Launch Global High School to Enhance Online Learning

Knutsford University Ghana, in partnership with Keystone Academy, a division of K12 Inc, the largest online education provider in the United State of America (USA) has launched its Knutsford Global High School (KGHS), to provide a world-class education experience for students in a blended or online learning environment.

The KGHS, said to be an independent international high school for talented students in grades nine-12 would provide an advanced placement courses that would enable students earn a USA high school diploma through it partner.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Monday, Professor Anthony K Ahiawodzi, President of Knutsford University said the KGHS would offer science, technology, engineering and math programmes subjects, collectively known as STEM and Career Technical Education (CTE) programme, adding that it would provide students with the academic and technical skills for acceptance into Global University as well as enter the workforce.

Mr John Essel, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Knutsford University described the KGHS as a laudable innovation which could enable students in the country and across the world, to access their school curriculum anywhere in the world.

He said Knutsford University had a clear vision to provide students with access to the best education by leveraging technology, flexibility and global competitiveness.

Mr Essel noted that the KGHS would serve as the model flex school designed to meet the growing demand for blended learning high schools across Africa and beyond.

"Students of the KGHS would have the chance to join over 1,000,000 students across the globe that have assessed the K12 Inc. Learning platform, products or services," he said.

Dr (Mrs) Angela Tena Mensah, the Divisional Director of Secondary Education Division of the Ghana Education Service (GES), on behalf of the government expressed the GES' commitments to support the KGHS and described it as "a laudable innovation."

She the government was committed to promoting STEM, adding that the GES was proud to be part of the online education platform provided for students across the country.

Dr Mensah noted that the opportunity would enable students, especially in the secondary level to receive a well-rounded high school experience that would the country's education system.

Lornat Bryant, Vice-President, K12 -Blended School, United States said the K12 was one of the largest U.S. providers of online and blended-learning platforms fully accredited by Advanced and Middle States Association Accreditation Commission in the United States Department of Education.

Ms Bryant disclosed that the K12 was currently training and recruiting teachers with regards to the online sessions of the KGHS.

She added that K12 would provide a fully-integrated student data management system (SIS), student learning management (LMS) and curriculum management system (CMS) for its students globally, adding that students would also receive a world class education.