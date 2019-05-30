30 May 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: ﻿GOIL CEO Gets New Appointments

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mr Patrick Akpe Kwame Akorli, Group Chief Executive Officer of GOIL Company Limited has been appointed as the Chairman of the GOIL Group of Companies with specific focus on the GOENERGY subsidiary of the company.

Mr Akorli who was expected to proceed on leave in June prior to his retirement from GOIL in November would now assume the new portfolio to continue to contribute to the development of the GOIL brand.

Mr Kwamena Bartels, GOIL Board Chairman, announced the change of portfolio of Mr Akorli at the 50th Annual General Meeting of the GOIL Company Limited, which received overwhelming endorsement by the shareholders.

Mr Akorli was appointed as the Managing Director of the company, on June 1, 2012. Until the appointment, he was the Finance Manager of the company.

He joined GOIL in 1994 and served in various positions including Acting Chief Accountant, Treasurer, Chief Internal Auditor, and on occasions, acted as the Fuels Marketing Manager.

Ghana

Ecowas to Introduce Mining and Minerals Act

ECOWAS is to introduce an ECOWAS Model Mining and Mineral Act that would cut across ECOWAS regions with mineral… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.