Ghana: We'll Always Use FIFA Preferred Grass ﻿ - Wembley CEO Assures

Wembley Sports Complex Construction Limited (WSCCL), specialists in the construction of artificial turfs in Ghana will continue to uphold the high standards set in the construction of astro turf pitches in the country, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Robert Coleman has said.

The company has constructed over 26,000 square metres astro turfs since 2014, with quality turf grass to create recreational facilities across the country.

It is currently undertaking another construction work at the La Town Park under the sponsorship of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Group of Companies Mr. Daniel McKorley, with a new grass technology from CCGrass.

Mr. Coleman gave the assurance on Tuesday when the project was inspected by Mr. McKorley to ascertain the extent of work.

According to Mr. Coleman, Wembley Sports will continue to uphold the high standards set for the industry and for that matter use approved materials in its constructions.

"FIFA has nine companies that are referred to as FIFA Preferred Producers (FPP), one of which is CCGrass and this is the company from which we buy our products."

Briefing the McDan Group chairman, he disclosed that the La Town Park project would be the first in the whole of West Africa with the new grass technology known as the Superb grass which has a 12-year warranty.

FIFA has CCGrass list as number one among the preferred producers.

"CCGrass has a commitment to quality based on more than 15 years of product development and manufacturing experience. Its products meet the highest standards of leading sports organizations, such as FIFA, International Hockey Federation (FIH), World Rugby and International Tennis Federation (ITF)."

Mr. Coleman said that with support from Interplast Limited, sprinklers have been installed all over the turf to deal with the climatic condition in Accra and aid movement of the ball and also ensure people do not get hurt.

On that note, he debunked claims that the company was using inferior materials in the construction of the turfs.

"WSCCL will never compromise on the quality and durability of its projects. I want to assure everyone, from the Parliamentarians and corporate bodies who are in talks with Wembley to construct same edifices across the country that we won't superintend over any shoddy work."

On the project, he said 85 per cent of the work was done, leaving a few touches to be done on the lighting system, spectator stands, two changing rooms, referees room and a treatment room, adding that the project could be completed by August.

Mr. McKorley expressed satisfaction at the level of work, stating that "I came here earlier with someone from the Ghana Standard Board to check the quality of the items being used because this facility is causing me a lot and I am not a person who compromises on quality and durability."

"I am very satisfied at the level of work and the materials being used. Just like the indigenes, I cannot wait for work to be completed and handed over."