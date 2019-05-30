Ghana: Mcdan, Wembley Brings FIFA's Preferred Grass to Labadi

Ghana's market leaders in the construction and management of artificial football turf, Wembley Sports Construction Company Ltd. (WSCCL) has delivered Fifa's preferred producers grass for its latest project at La in Accra. The 2,000-seater football stadium, which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, shall be the single biggest artificial football park in Ghana.

Contractor for the project and Chief executive Officer of WSCCL, Robert Tetteh Coleman who spoke to the media as his company installs the Superb grass supplied by Fifa Preferred Producer ( ccgrass) drum home the point that, his outfit values the investment made clients and sees every contract as an opportunity to give their very best. Coleman said this informed their decision to go for the Fifa preferred producers grass ( superb) the latest and improved technology introduced to the market by the number one preferred producer on Fifa ranking of companies that produce artificial grass.

He further explained that, its about time people get schooled on the artificial grass technology so that Ghanaian will not be short changed by novice in the business of grass installation. Coleman enumerated how far his company has engaged from time past better arrangement with all kind of producers from Turkey, Holland, France, USA and China; but saw much prudence in sticking to Fifa Proffered Producers. Labadi park is also the first park constructed by WSCCL to receive automatic sprinklers.

Chairman of McDan Group and Financier of the project, Dr. Daniel Mckorley was indeed amazed the extent Wembley Sports Construction Co. Ltd. has gone with their choice to using the latest grass on the market for his park. McDan said, the face two of the project which shall see a thousand stands will be added to make the project complete.

Dr. McKorley admonished the contractors to ensure the facility is ready before the next homowo. This brings to two, artificial parks constructed by McDan with another one yet to take off at Ayawaso West.

Community members, who had come around to witness the installation, were full of praise to Dr. Daniel Mckorley for changing the face of La.

Wembley Sports Construction Company Ltd. in two months has installed the superb grass in Accra, with the first being Ridge Church School aside other projects they have been working on for the government of Ghana and other corporate organizations.