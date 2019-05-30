Gambia: More Than 20 Persons From Koina Remanded in Custody

More than twenty persons were yesterday, 28th May 2019, arraigned before the Basse Magistrates Court and subsequently remanded in custody.

Their arraignment emanates from a clash between people from different castes in Koina on Saturday, 25th May 2019, resulting to injuries and setting houses ablaze.

There were two cases before the court. The first case has a lone accused person who was charged with a single count of inciting violence contrary to the Criminal Code. Musa Krubally, who was allegedly tied and sustained injuries, is accused of inciting violence by wearing a 'provocative' hat bearing the word 'Gambana' and entering the premises of the Imam which has a mosque. Musa Krubally denied the allegation. The prosecution opposed bailing him, fearing that the accused will commit an offence if granted bail. Presiding Magistrate Jabang then remanded the accused in custody.

The second case has more than twenty accused persons in the first count. The defendants are being accused of unlawfully and willfully assaulting twenty persons by stoning and hitting them with sticks and causing actual bodily harm contrary to the Criminal Code.

The second count in this second case is arson contrary to section 305 of the Criminal Code. The charge lists down 22 persons as unlawfully and willfully setting the houses of five persons on fire which were all burnt to ashes.

Six of the accused persons told the magistrate that they were surprised to appear before court because they are also survivors. The prosecutor indicated that they wanted to ascertain the facts and did not take chance in the arrests.

Both cases have been adjourned till 17th June 2019.