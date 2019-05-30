Tunisia: UK Reaffirms Its Commitment to Support Tunisia's Efforts to Stimulate Economy, Says UK Secretary of State for International Trade

Tunis/Tunisia — UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox on Wednesday reaffirmed his country's commitment to support Tunisia's efforts to boost the economy by strengthening bilateral cooperation, British investment and expanding trade between the two countries.

Fox reaffirmed this commitment during a meeting with Finance Minister Ridha Chalghoum as part of his country's preparations for the African Investment Summit (London, January 2020), which focused on cooperation programmes between Tunisia and Britain, particularly to develop the financial market and facilitate access to equity financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"The African Investment Summit is an opportunity to raise awareness of the incentives and privileges provided by Tunisian investment legislation and is an opportunity to UK investments to Tunisia," said the UK Secretary of State for International Trade.

Ridha Chalghoum reviewed the measures put in place to improve the business climate and facilitate investment procedures, highlighting Tunisia's efforts to restore the pace of growth and support its financial equilibrium, according to the same source.