Kairouan/Tunisia — An escapee from the El Houareb civil prison (Kairouan governorate) was captured Tuesday night.

Another prisoner is still on the run, spokesperson of the Directorate General of Prisons and Rehabilitation told TAP.

The two detainees managed to escape on Tuesday night as they participated in a clean-up campaign around the prison.

The case was brought before the court. Search continues to find the second escapee.