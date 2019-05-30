Nigeria: 50 Cent Alleges Power Co-Star U.S.-Nigerian Actor Rotimi Owes Him Money

Photo: 50 Cent/Instagram

50 Cent alleges Rotimi owes him money (screenshot).

Acclaimed rapper 50 cent has been on a debt collecting rampage and a few hours ago he took to Instagram to call out fellow Power co-star Olurotimi 'Rotimi' Akinosho for allegedly owing him $300,000 (N108,030,000).

Re-posting a video of Rotimi celebrating his album sitting atop the Billboard R&B charts on Wednesday morning, 50 called him out with a caption that read; "Man fuck all that I want my money by Monday," he wrote with the video. "Cash nigga where the bag at #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac".

Rotimi promptly responded via his Instagram account saying;

"I feel like I need to address this. Niggass calling me saying I owe 50 money, 50 saying I owe him money. I don't owe 50 Cent any money," Rotimi said before listing out his recent accomplishment. "Why now? Why wait until Walk With Me is no. 1 on the charts? Why would you wait until my project is no. 1 on the R&B charts to bring something up like this? I don't owe you bread."

This isn't the first time the rapper is calling out his debtors on social media as he had previously used the same method of debt collection on actors Jackie Long and Teairra Mari and he doesn't seem to quit until he gets what he wants.