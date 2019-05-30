South Africa: Links Replaces Mahlambi in Cosafa Cup

Phakamani Mahlambi has been released from the South African Senior National team camp (Bafana Bafana), sighting personal issues and has been replaced by Cape Town City's Gift Links.

Bafana Bafana reported for camp in Durban on Sunday, 26 May ahead of their COSAFA Cup kick off this coming Sunday against Botswana in the quarter finals. Mahlambi also reported but asked to be released from the regional tournament camp to deal with personal matters which coach David Notoane agreed.

"Mahlambi reported for camp on Sunday like most of the players and we had a very long meeting with him and management. He asked to be released from the camp to deal with personal issues that I was aware of from the discussions that I had with his father," said Notoane.

"We sat down with management and had to discuss the repercussions of us releasing the player from camp, and quickly had to find a replacement, which is why it has taken us a few days to report on the matter," he added.

"I have now heard media reports that he was "booted" out of camp for alcohol abuse but we have no evidence of this. We have called up Gift Links who arrived today (Wednesday, 29 May 2019) and will continue with our preparations for the match on Sunday," concluded Notoane.