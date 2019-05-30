Seychelles: Special Envoy From Ghana Calls On President Faure

press release

President Danny Faure received a Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Ghana, the Minister of Trade and Industry in Ghana, Honourable Alan Kyerematen at State House on Tuesday morning.

The President welcomed Minister Kyerematen and his delegation to Seychelles and reaffirmed Seychelles' commitment to maintain the historical and warm ties that exist between the two nations.

"Seychelles and Ghana have shared a lengthy remarkable history, built on the foundation of mutual respect, shared vision and common aspirations. I am certain that we will continue to work closely together to further cement this exemplary bond of friendship we have been privileged to share over the years," said President Faure.

Minister Kyerematen and his delegation are currently in Seychelles to convey a special message on behalf of his Government regarding the proposal of Ghana to host the new Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is considered as one of the biggest projects for the African Continent.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Minister Kyerematen thanked President Faure for making time to receive his delegation and expressed the wish for Seychelles' support for the common advancement of the African continent.

He was accompanied on his visit to State House by Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, including Ambassador Amma A. Twum-Amoah, Mr Muhammad Adam, Ms Baaba Effrim- Williams and Mr Samuel Nana Yaw Adutwum.