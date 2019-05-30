South Africa: Babes Wodumo Walks Free, Assault Charges Dropped

There were celebrations outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday after assault charges against artist Babes Wodumo were withdrawn.

Wodumo - whose real name is Bongekile Simelane - her manager and sister Nondumiso Simelane and fellow gqom artist Tipcee - real name Thobeka Ndaba -appeared before Magistrate Jackie Jonck.

In the brief appearance, the court heard that there had been successful alternate dispute resolution (ADR), a procedure that seeks to resolve matters between two parties outside of the court room.

Wodumo and her lawyer declined to comment, but National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said: "The complainant and accused in the matter came to a sort of resolution... hence the charges were withdrawn."

She said the resolution details would remain between the two parties.

Wodumo, dressed in a large jacket and black pants appeared relaxed throughout proceedings. Outside court, she and her entourage celebrated their win.

The common assault case against the three was opened at the Umbilo police station, in Durban, in March and they were set to make their first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

But Wodumo was nowhere to be found on the first court date, leaving the magistrate with no option but to issue an arrest warrant for Wodumo and her two alleged accomplices.

Wodumoa also appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court earlier this month to attend the court appearance of her partner Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.

He was charged with assaulting her after a video of a separate incident she posted live on Instagram went viral.

The two have agreed to intervention from the Family and Marriage Society of SA (Famsa). The organisation provides counselling, education and training for South Africans who want help with relationship issues.

They have since released a video on Instagram of a song called Khona lyngane Lay'Ndlini .

The video featured Wodumo alongside DJ Tira and Campmaster.

