Malawi: Official Malawi Population Figures Release June

National Statistical Office (NSO) says official results of the 2018 population and housing census is expected to be released in early June.

An NSO enumarator conducting cencus interview

NSO spokesperson Kingsley Manda said the official results could not be released in April due to what he described as logistical problems as well as the elections.

"The final official results of the census will show how the country stands on water and sanitation, agriculture and health among other areas," said Manda.

The unofficial population and housing census results show that Malawi population has grown drastically from 13 million in 2008 to 17 million in 2018.

Government is now under pressure to force people pay for public services in public hospitals as well as civic educate people on family planning.