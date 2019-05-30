Uganda: Deported MTN Boss Returns to Uganda After Presidential Pardon

President Museveni has pardoned deported MTN Uganda chief executive officer Wim Vanhelleputte and ordered the Immigration Department to remove him from the Stop List.

Mr Vanhelleputte, who was deported in February over allegations of undermining state security, is expected back in Uganda Thursday aboard a South African Airways flight.

A letter from the office of the Internal Affairs Minister to the Director of Citizenship and Immigration Control, a copy of which The EastAfrican has seen, directs that he be allowed back in Kampala.

"This is...to direct that he is immediately removed from the immigration Stop List, and accordingly be allowed into the country. By copy of this letter, the In-Charge Immigration/Security at Entebbe Airport are accordingly asked to allow him access and immigration clearance through Entebbe VIP lounge. Treat as urgent," reads the letter dated May 29, stamped "Very Urgent."

The surprise return of Mr Vanhelleputte is likely to put security chiefs on the spot, after separate investigations exonerated him.

His removal from the Stop List marks a dramatic reset of relations between Kampala and the South African telecoms giant, whose top leadership had been accused of spying for Rwanda.

