30 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Police Vowed to Beef Up Mogadishu Security

The deputy Somali police commissioner, Zakia Hussein has announced a plan to beef up the entire security of the capital, Mogadishu ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr.

Hussein has urged the public to collaborate with the law enforcement agencies.

Speaking at a press conference, the deputy police boss said the security forces have arrested three people during an anti-drug operation in the city.

Somali police stepped up operations in the capital since the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan to avert Al-Shabaab attacks.

