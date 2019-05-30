Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Rebels Intensify Attacks On Health Facilities

Kinshasa — REBEL groups have carried out 174 attacks against health care facilities or workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this year.

This is a three-fold increase compared to the number of attacks that occurred during the previous four-month period from August through December 2018.

The latest attack last Saturday saw the death of a health worker in the area of North Kivu, which lies at the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak that has killed over 1 200 people since August.

"Insecurity really is what is making the response to this Ebola outbreak so challenging and also so unpredictable," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa.

She said the authority of the DRC government was weak, further complicating the situation.

"There are many belligerents and armed groups and parties. It is not always clear under whose leadership they are operating," the envoy said.

She said the insecurity led to a lack of access of health care facilities was driving the increase in cases.

There have been about 2 000 cases of Ebola in the DRC to date.

"When the response can't reach people, they don't get the chance to be vaccinated or to receive life-saving treatments if they do fall ill," Dr Moeti said.

Despite the risks, the more than 700 workers deployed by WHO remain in the affected areas working alongside other health teams.

Apart from cholera, DRC is experiencing outbreaks of cholera and other deadly fevers.