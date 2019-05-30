Libya: Civilian Death Toll Escalates in Battle for Tripoli

Tripoli — OVER 40 people have been killed and 146 others were wounded eight weeks into the escalating clashes over the control of the Libyan capital Tripoli. Some 82 300 people have been forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian organisations reported that children are among those killed and injured.

Medical doctors are also caught in the crossfire.

Last week, an armoured ambulance of one of the first line responders came under shelling in southern Tripoli, resulting in the death of the medical doctor on board.

A second ambulance that was sent to recover casualties was subsequently attacked, resulting in the death of another paramedic and injury of three health workers, including a medical doctor.

Children's rights groups reported that the education of some 122 000 children has been affected as the academic school year remains suspended in conflict affected areas.

Some are operating with restricted capacity.

Over 3 000 migrants and refugees, including children, remain trapped in the detention centres close to the conflict lines and are in serious need of food, water, healthcare and protection services.

Rival factions are battling for the control of Tripoli.

It is the aftermath of the disorder ravaging the oil-rich North African country since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and later murdered in 2011 following rebels in that country were aided by the US-French led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) airstrikes.